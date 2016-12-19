Brawley Police Officers Involved in Shooting

The Brawley Police Department is releasing few details about an officer involved shooting this Monday morning.

According to a press release issued by the department , Brawley Police responded to a 9 1 1 emergency call at about 7:20 A.M. Monday. The call said that there was a suicidal man inside a residence in the 500 block of North Imperial Avenue. Arriving officers were confronted by the man who was armed with a knife. The man apparently refused to comply with officers orders and was posing a threat and then was shot by officers. The man was taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident is being investigated by the Imperial County District Attorney's Office - Bureau of Investigations. No other information was released at this time.