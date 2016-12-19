Christmas for underprivledged kids

(A lot of happy kids)…The first responders were smiling, as well.

It was the 13th Annual Kids N Badges in Calexico. Several children were chosen to participate in the annual event. The Police Department in Calexico organized the event. The children were paired with a first responder and taken to Breakfast Thursday at McDonalds Restaurant. They were escorted through the City, on their way to Wal-Mart, where they were escorted on a $100 shopping spree. Santa was flown in by REACH Air Ambulance to meet with the kids. Police raise funds throughout the year to pay for the annual event.