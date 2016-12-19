At least one injured in collision

(Single vehicle collision)…At least one injured.

It was reported Sunday evening. El Centro Police say the incident is being investigated as alcohol related. The call was received at around 7:00 pm. It was reported a vehicle collision had occurred on the Rail/Road track on Main Street in El Centro. A Dodge was found on its roof and a person was sitting near the vehicle. The person told officers he had been a passenger of the vehicle. He was injured and was transported to El Centro Regional Medical center. Witnesses say the driver fled the scene. He was last seen running south. Commander Robert Sawyer says the investigation has determined the vehicle had been traveling Westbound on State Street. He said the vehicle hit the first set of tracks on Main Street and went airborne. It hit the second set of tracks and flipped end over end, landing on its roof. The Commander said they are still looking for the driver. He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20’s, with a thin build. Any information should be directed to the El Centro Police Department.