Weekend Checkpoint

El Centro Police Commander Robert Sawyer says the DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint are conducted as a deterrent, to prevent against Drunk of Drug impaired driving, and operating a vehicle without a proper license. The Checkpoint this weekend was in operation from 9:00 pm Saturday to 2:30 am Sunday. During that period Officers screened 421 vehicles. The Commander says 3 arrests were made. One for operating a vehicle on a suspended license, one for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and one DUI arrest.