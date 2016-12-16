Assistant Director Named At Behavioral Health

The Imperial County Department of Behavioral Health has a new Assistant Director.

Agency Director Andrea Kuhlen announced that Cindy Guz will serve as Assistant Director of the department. Guz was previously deputy director in charge of Youth and Adult Services Division. She joined the county department in 1997 as a case manager. In the assistant director's position she succeeds Kuhlen who was named Director in October of this year.

Kuhlen said , " Ms. Guz's broad experience through all aspects of Behavioral Health ideally suit her for the assistant director's position. As we continue expanding efforts to be a more proactive resource for the community , her knowledge , creativity and caring approach will be invaluable."

A Brawley native , Guz earned a bachelor's degree in Psycology from Drury College and a master's degree in Marriage and Family Counseling from the University of Phoenix.