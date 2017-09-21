Seizure

(Meth found in a gas tank)…The drug was seized at the Highway 111 Checkpoint.

Border Patrol agents say a 25-year-old man drove a 2007 Nissan into the checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the vehicle, and the vehicle and driver were sent to the secondary inspection area. During the search agents found 25 packages hidden inside the vehicle’s gas tank. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine. The meth weighed 27.64 pounds and had a street value estimated at $96,740. The driver was identified as a US Citizen. He was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the vehicle and narcotics.