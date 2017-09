Gang Member Caught Again

(Previously deported gang member)….He was arrested this week.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico station made the arrest. During processing, the agents determined that a Mexican National arrested earlier was a member of the Sureno criminal gang. The 25 year old was interviewed and he admitted to his affiliation with the gang. The Calexico Border Patrol has processed a reinstate of the previous order of removal. As a consequence, the man is being returned to Mexico.