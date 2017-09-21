Donations for Earthquake Victims

They are to be donated to the Victims of the earthquake that hit this week in Mexico. Areas of Mexico City were devastated by the quake. The collection center is at 1003 Imperial Avenue in Calexico They are collecting medical supplies, hygiene products, baby products, cleaning supplies, and non-perishable food products. Donors are asked to erase barcodes from the products and write a message on your donation. The donations will go straight to Mexican earthquake victims. Donations are being accepted through Friday at 5:00 pm.