Special Operation

(Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation)…It is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The El Centro Police Department will be conducting the specialized Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation in an effort to lower deaths and injuries. Extra officers will be on duty patrolling areas frequented by motorcyclists and where motorcycle crashes occur. They will be looking for violations made by drivers and riders alike that can lead to motorcycle crashes. The officers will be cracking down on both those operating regular vehicles and motorcycles that are violating traffic safety laws. Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.