Vargas Goes to Heber

(Congressman comes to town)….Congressman Juan Vargas was in Heber Wednesday.

Vargas visited Heber Elementary School. The school has been named a California School to Watch, for the second time. The Congressman wanted to see first hand the practices that has earned Heber Elementary two state designations. During his visit, Vargas met with school administrators, teachers and school staff to discuss current educational needs and provide praise for the accomplishments of the school. The Congressman also recognized teachers Elvira Arreola-Yee and Darlene Herrera. They were presented Congressional recognitions as recipients of Teacher of the Year for San Diego and Imperial Counties.