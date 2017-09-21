Volunteer BBQ

(Annual Sheriff’s BBQ)….It has been going on for the past 20 years.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Volunteer Services Barbeque will be held Sunday in the Casa De Manana Building at IV Expo. The money raised from the event goes to benefit the Sheriff’s Reserves, The Sheriff’s Posse. The Sheriff’s Aero Squadron, Explorer Post 500, De Anza Search and rescue, and the Sheriff’s Activity League. Barbecue plates will be served Sunday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. A large screen T.V. will be set up for Football fans, and a D.J. will be providing music for those in attendance. There will also be static displays set up by the volunteer groups. Ticket price is $10 per plate.