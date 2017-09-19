Substance Found in Preliminary Autopsy

(Tests are starting to come in)…They are part of an investigation into the death of a Mexicali man.

Officials are also looking into the hospitalization of 10 other Mexicali residents. The 33 year old was pronounced dead at a clinic in the Ejido Nuevo Lean Sunday evening. It was believed the man had ingested a soft drink that had been altered. A preliminary autopsy has been performed and it was determined Methamphetamine was found in his system. The suspicion is that soft drinks in the Ejido may have been tampered with. Government and health officials in Mexicali are continuing the investigation.