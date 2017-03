Calexico Celebrates Cesar Chavez

It's Cesar Chavez Film Night and Art Gallery at Calexico Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center.

Doors open at 5:00 P.M. Thursday and the film , Fighting For Our Lives " will begin at 6:00 P.M. The documentary film is an Oscar nominated portrayal of the United Farm Workers 1973 strike. The event is free , suitable for all ages and there will be snacks available and a discussion of the film.