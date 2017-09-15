Checkpoint results

(Checkpoints considered a success)….Two were held recently.

The El Centro Police Department set up the Checkpoint to check DUI Drivers and those driving without the proper operating license. During the two checkpoints, officers screened 603 vehicles. Twelve field sobriety tests were administered. One alcohol related DUI was arrested. Six Drivers were cited or arrested for operating a vehicle with no driver’s license or with a suspended drivers license. Six citations were issued for miscellaneous violations. Law Enforcement considers a checkpoint to be a successful deterrent to keep motorists from operating a vehicle drunk or otherwise impaired, and to drive a vehicle with a valid drivers license.