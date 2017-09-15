County Board of Supervisors

(A busy week for the Supervisors)….It begins Monday.

The Board of Supervisors will hold Budget Hearings beginning at 1:30 Monday afternoon in the El Centro Board Chambers. A Balanced County budget is due in October. Tuesday the Supervisors will hold their regular weekly meeting. During that meeting the Board will discuss an agreement for Emergency Ambulance Service Beginning January 1, 2018. They will also discuss the MOU for the New River Project. The Imperial Irrigation District Directors recently signed the MOU. The City of Calexico must also sign, before the Memorandum of Understanding goes into effect. A Public Hearing will be held to consider an appeal to a Planning Commission decision. The Public portion of the Supervisors regular meeting begins at 9:30 am.