Information for Immigrants

(An Immigration workshop)…It is being held Sunday in Brawley.

It is being hosted by the Mexican Consulate in Calexico. It will be held at the St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Brawley from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm. Hector Huerta Nava, with the Consulate says the workshop is to inform immigrants of their rights, and shows them how to be prepared. Immigration lawyers and other professionals in the field will participate. The workshop will be open to the public and is part of the Mexican Consulate outreach.