Mexican Celebrations

(Mexican Independence Day)…Technically it is September 16.

The party, however, starts tonight. Cities all over Mexico are celebrating the 207th anniversary of Miguel Hidalgo’s call to arms, or the Grito de Dolores. That began the 11-year revolution that ended with Mexico’s Independence from Spain. In Mexicali, the celebration starts Friday evening at the Centro Civico and will continue past mid-night. A patriotic celebration will be held in Calexico on September 22nd. It will be hosted by the Mexican Consulate in Calexico and the City of Calexico. The street in front of the Consulate on Heber Avenue will be blocked off for the celebration. It will include music, folkloric dance, lots of traditional food and more. Consul Carlos Flores will deliver the Grito de Dolores at 9:00 pm. It is a free family event and all are welcome.