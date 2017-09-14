High Levels of PM 10

(There is dust in the air)….A lot of it.

Strong gusty winds overnight are blamed for creating the dusty conditions. The Air Pollution Control District issued Air Quality Alerts for high levels of PM 10, which is mostly dust in the air. By mid-morning Air Quality was listed as Unhealthy in Brawley and Westmorland, and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in El Centro. Air Quality for Calexico and Niland was listed as Moderate, due to the high levels of PM 10. Children and people with asthma are most at risk with so much dust in the air. It is recommended those most at risk should reduce prolonged heavy outdoor exertion.