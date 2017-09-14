Fatal Shooting

(Border Patrol involved shooting)….It was reported early Wednesday morning.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents were called at just before 2:30 Wednesday morning by La Paz County Sheriff’s Office. The agents were asked to assist in an attempt to locate a suspect who had fled in a vehicle. The suspect was located and stopped near Dome Rock Road. Shots were reportedly fired at the agents, before the suspect fled in another vehicle. A pursuit led to a gas station in the 3100 block of Main Street in Quartzsite, Arizona. Officials say the suspect was subsequently shot by Border Patrol agents. The suspect sustained serious injuries and was transferred to a nearby hospital. The suspect later succumbed to his injuries. No law enforcement personnel were injured. The incident is under investigation by the FBA, Custom and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, Arizona’s Department of Public Safety and the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office.