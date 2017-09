Callahan Named Warden At Chuckawalla

Chuckawalla State Prison in Blythe has a new warden.

Charles Callahan isn't exactly new since he has been acting warden since earlier this year. Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. made the appointment Wednesday. Callahan served as chief deputy warden at the Blythe facility from 2013 to 2016. During his career with the California Department of Corrections he also served in several positions at Centinela State Prison from 1995 to 2005 and from 2007 to 2008.