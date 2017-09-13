Free Smoke Alarms

(A Joint campaign)…It is to distribute free Smoke Alarms in Imperial County.

On behalf of the American Red Cross and the Burn Institute, the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging is working to promote the installation of free fire alarms for Imperial County senior residents. The campaign is intended to prevent fire related injuries and deaths through the installation of smoke detectors in homes that do not have adequate smoke alarm coverage. For information on participating in the campaign, contact the local Red Cross office at 760-352-4541.