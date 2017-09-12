March Planned

(Protest March planned)…It is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers say they will be protesting delays in a kidnapping case. They say Mussa Asiad was kidnapped a few years ago and beaten by 3 individuals in Calexico. They say the Calexico Police Department allegedly has lost critical evidence in the case, and the lost evidence has delayed the case for three years. They are demanding an internal investigation to hold the Calexico Police Department accountable. The Marchers will gather at Imperial and Main Streets in El Centro at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. They will then march down Main Street to the County Courthouse.