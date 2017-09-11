Collision Monday Morning

(Single vehicle collision)…It was reported at just after 8:00 Monday morning.

The collision occurred on Bowker Road, just North of McCabe Road at the curve. The California Highway Patrol is investigating. Initial reports are a vehicle went off the road and crashed into a canal. They say the front half of the vehicle was in the canal. The CHP says there were injuries to the driver, but the extent of those injuries is unknown. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The collision remains under investigation.