Drier Weather Returns

Expect things to dry out a bit this week along with cooler temperatures.

Following several days of thunderstorms , high winds , heavy rain and flooding , the National Weather Service says dry air from the southeast will filter into the Imperial and Yuma Valleys and completely end rain chances starting Monday. The drier air will bring warmer temperatures through the middle of the week before a more substantial cooldown is possible. Sunny skies are expected Monday and Tuesday with highs near 104. By Thursday high temperatures are forecast for the mid-nineties and overnight lows in the low to mid-seventies.