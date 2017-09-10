Drugs Taped To Woman's Body

A 20-year old woman was found with more than 3 pounds of heroin taped to her body.

The incident occurred at about 10:00 a.m. Friday morning at the Highway 86 checkpoint neat Salton City. The woman was a passenger on a Greyhound bus. Investigation in the checkpoints secondary inspection area led to the discovery of the heroin concealed around the woman's midsection. The heroin weighed nearly 3 and a half pounds and has a street value of over $38,000, The woman , a U.S. citizen , was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.