Storms Cause Road Closures

Heavy rains and high winds Friday caused a number of Imperial County roads to be closed.

The County Department of Public Works Director John Gay says that Wilkens Road is closed between Beal Road and English Road and from English Road to Hobbs Road north of Niland. Gentry Road is closed from Sinclair Road to Eddins Road west of Calipatria. Carr Road is closed from Anderholt Road to Menvielle Road east of Calexico. Jasper Road is closed between Barbara Worth Road and Anderholt Road northeast of Calexico and Meloland Road is closed from Evan Hewes Highway to Ross Road. According to Gay , all closures are due to the storms that swept through the Valley and closures will remain in effect until further notice.