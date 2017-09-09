DUI / Drivers License Checkpoint

The El Centro Police Department will conduct a Drivers License / DUI checkpoint Saturday night.

The checkpoint will be in a location selected and based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and / or drug impairment , with officers checking drivers for proper licensing while delaying motorists momentarily. The deterrent effect of high visibility enforcement using DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed or injured in alcohol or drug impaired crashes. The checkpoint will be in operation Saturday night from 9"00 p.m until 2"30 a.m. Sunday on Dogwood Road in El Centro.