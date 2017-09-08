Check Your Credit

This might be a good time to check up on your credit report.

With the issues at Wells Fargo Bank and now Experian's data breach you might want to avail yourself of the government's offer of a free credit report. Your are entitled to check the major credit reporting agencies once every 12 months for FREE. The Federal Trade Commission , the nation's consumer protection agency , says the only authorized online source for the free copy of your credit report is located at annualcreditreport.com. There are no pop up ads and they will not ask for a credit card. Beware of other sites that may look and sound the same. If you do not have access to a computer you may call , toll free , 877 - 322 - 8228.