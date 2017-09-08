Yuma Remembers 9/11

(9/11 Recognitions)…It has become a tradition in Yuma

. Since the first anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11/2001, a special tribute has been made to the firefighters who died that day. At Yuma Fire Department Station #2 on South Avenue A, 343 flags are placed on the lawn along Avenue A. One flag for each of the 343 Firefighters that gave their lives in the collapse of the towers of the World Trade Center while attempting to rescue those injured and trapped in the initial attacks. On the tenth anniversary of the attacks, 72 additional flags were added in memory of the 72 Law Enforcement personnel who also gave their lives in service to others on that day. The flags will be put in place on Sunday afternoon and will remain in place until Tuesday morning. The display will be lit the two nights it will be in place. On Sunday at 5:00 pm a Blue Mass is scheduled at the Immaculate Conception Church on South Avenue B. A brief ceremony will be held at 9:00 am Monday at Station #2. At 6:30 pm Monday a Memorial Service will be held at the Memorial at the E.F. Sanguinetti Fire Station #1 on South 3rd Avenue.