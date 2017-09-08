Early Morning Traffic Hazard

(Storm Debris already reported)….The bulk of a storm system is not expected to hit until Friday evening.

Friday morning the California Highway Patrol reported a traffic Hazard in the extreme eastern Imperial County. They said there was debris all over the roadway on Northbound Ogilby Road, from Interstate 8 to Highway 78. The County was called in to clear the debris. The area was closed to traffic while the work was underway. By 9:00 Friday morning the closure was lifted. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch beginning Friday evening and ending Saturday evening due to anticipated storms and thunderstorms, mainly in the eastern portions of the County.