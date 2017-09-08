Court Dates Set

(Deveaux back in Court recently)…She is charged with several counts of child pornography.

During the recent court appearance Imperial County Superior Court Judge Christopher Plourd scheduled her arraignment for January 12 and set a jury trial to begin January 16. Diane Deveaux of Brawley was arrested after Florida investigators found child pornography on a computer owned by Richard Alton Morgan. The Florida man had allegedly been Deveaux’s boyfriend. He was being investigated for child pornography.