Governor's Declaration

(Governor Declares a State of Emergency)….The Declaration covers Madera, Mariposa and Tulare Counties.

Imperial County has a Strike Team in Madera County. They are assisting with the Mission Fire. The Team originally left for Los Angeles last Saturday to assist with the La Tuna Fire. They were reassigned to the Mission Fire. The Team consists of firefighters and equipment from the County, Brawley, El Centro, Calexico and Holtville Fire Departments. The latest report issued Friday morning indicated the Mission fire had burned 1,035 acres and destroyed 4 structures. The fire was reported 50 percent contained.