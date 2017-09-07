Watch Out For Weather

The National Weather Service ( NWS ) has issued a Weather Briefing that says the Imperial and Yuma Valleys may be in for some heavy weather this weekend.

The NWS says thunderstorms , blowing dust , strong winds , small hail and flooding are all possible. Friday will be the Imperial and Yuma Valleys most active weather day. Thunderstorms along with damaging winds and blowing dust are possible , especially along the Interstate 8 corridor. The moisture may remain through the weekend with clearing skies and increased temperatures returning the first of next week.