High Levels of PM 2.5 and Ozone

(Pollution over the Holiday Weekend)….It was reported in Calexico and Niland.

Saturday evening the Air Pollution Control District issued Air Quality Alerts for Calexico and Niland. Both areas experienced high levels of PM 2.5, the finite particulate matter created mostly from Vehicle emissions. Air Quality in both communities was listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive People. The Particulate levels had lowered by Sunday morning. Another Air Quality Alert was issued for the Calexico area Monday evening. Air Quality, again was listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. The cause was high levels of Ozone. The levels had lowered by Tuesday morning. At 6:00 am Tuesday air quality in Calexico was listed as Good.