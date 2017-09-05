Fatalities

(West Nile turns fatal in California)….The California Department of Public Health recently made the announcement.

The Department recently confirmed three deaths in California due to West Nile virus. The deceased were from Kern, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. No other information is being released at this time. State Health Officer Doctor Karen Smith says West Nile can cause a deadly infection in humans and the elderly are particularly susceptible. She says August and September are peak periods for West Nile virus transmission in the state. Residents are being urged to take every possible precaution possible to protect themselves against mosquito bites.