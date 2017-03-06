Investigation continues in tense Calexico situation

(Tense situation ends with one arrest)….There were no injuries in the incident.

Calexico Police Chief Reggie Gomez says police were called at around 3:00 pm Monday. They were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Eady Avenue. The Chief says there was a report of shots fired. Gomez says when officers arrived, the suspect had been identified and was still at the scene. Chief Gomez said the surrounding schools were placed on lock-down for the protection of the students. He says the Eady Avenue residence was surrounded, and attempts were made to talk the suspect out of the house. Those attempts were unsuccessful. The California Highway Patrol and the US Border Patrol were called in to assist. While trying to get the suspect to surrender peacefully, police determined there were five residents in the house with the suspect. Three of the residents were able to run out of the house and meet with Calexico Police officers.. The Chief said, unfortunately, there were two disabled elderly residents who could not escape. Calexico Police coordinated with the US Border Patrol’s elite team BORTAC. The BORTAC team approached the residence and rescued the elderly people and took the suspect into custody. Once the suspect was in custody, the lock down was lifted on the schools. The Chief says the investigation is on going, and details will be released as they become available.