Border Wall Prototypes

(Prototypes for Border Wall)….Construction could begin in a few weeks.

Thursday Homeland Security announced the construction companies picked to build the prototypes near the Otay Mesa border crossing. None of the companies are in California. The four firms chosen are; Caddel Construction from Alabama, Fisher Sand and Gravel in Tempe, Arizona, Texas Stirling Construction from Houston, Texas, and W.G. Yates and Sons Construction Company in Mississippi. The prototypes will be 30 feet long and up to 30 feet high. Once they are constructed, Homeland Security will inspect the walls and choose the one that fits their needs. A campaign promise by President Trump said the wall would be built along the southern border.