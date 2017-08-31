County Will Participate in Survey

(County to once again participate in CHIS)…That is the acronym for California Health Interview Survey

In 2016 the County Board of Supervisors approved participation in the statewide survey. CHIS is a telephone survey conducted annually on various health topics. This year, the survey will be conducted countywide. Daniela Vargas, Interim Director at the Public Health Department, is encouraging all residents who are contacted to participate in the survey. She says the data collected by the survey is valuable not only to public health but to other agencies, non-profits and elected officials. The local team that will conduct the survey is being put together. The team will receive training on telephone surveys before the CHIS gets underway.