Traveler Found With Heroin

A man was arrested at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Salton City when he was found in possession of heroin.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Monday when a Border Patrol canine team alerted to a car containing a driver and several passengers. The car was sent to secondary inspection where agents discovered 2 packages of heroin hidden on one of the passengers. The drugs weighed about 9 and a half pounds are worth nearly $10,000. The man , a U.S. citizen , was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.