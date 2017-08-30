DUI / Drivers License Checkpoint Planned

You've already been warned , if you drink , don't drive.

The El Centro Police Department ( ECPD ) will conduct a DUI / Drivers License Checkpoint Thursday evening through early Friday morning. At the checkpoint , officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and / or drug impairment , with officers checking drivers for proper licensing. Delays are not expected to be very long. The deterrent effect of checkpoints like this has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug impaired crashes. Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time , fines , fees , DUI classes , license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000. The checkpoint will be in operation from 9:00 p.m. Thursday until 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided to the ECPD by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety , through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.