El Centro Resident to Head Accion in the Valley

The nonprofit microlender made the announcement Tuesday.

Accion says they have hired El Centro resident Larisa Vega. She will serve as a business development officer leading the organization’s work in Imperial Valley. Vega brings over four years of business development, marketing and personal banking experience to the organization. She has led multiple financial literacy workshop throughout the Valley, teaching about building credit history and wealth and how various credit products work. Vega also volunteers as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for neglected and abused children in the court system, to help them find safe and permanent homes.