Woman Caught Smuggling Drugs Into a Prison

(Los Angeles resident arrested)….50 year old Suzanne Briggs was arrested recently at the Calipat State Prison.

Prison staff became suspicious of the woman after she began acting nervous and refused to answer questions. When she was asked if she had any contraband, she produced two bindles from her mouth. One bindle contained a 3.2 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine. The second bindle contained 2.5 grams of what is believed to be black tar heroin. Officials say the evidence could not be connected to any inmate. Briggs was arrested and booked into county jail on felony charges. She could be sentenced to 3 to five years in prison, if convicted.