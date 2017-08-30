Dove Hunting in Yuma

(2017 Dove Hunting Season)…It opens this Friday one hour before sunrise.

The first part of the season ends at sunset September 15. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says those planning to hunt in the Yuma area should remember some important laws. Individuals are prohibited from hunting within all municipal and county parks and preserves, including the Yuma East Wetlands, West Wetlands Park, golf courses and airport properties. It is unlawful to discharge a firearm while taking wildlife within a quarter mile of an occupied farmhouse or other residence. No person may knowingly discharge any firearm or shoot any device upon, from, across or into a maintained road or railway. A person may not trespass on private property for taking wildlife if that property is posted No Hunting, No Trespassing, or if a person is asked to leave by the owner. For more rules and regulations go to yumadovehunting.com.