ICSO Deputies Arrest Yuma Man

Imperial County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 25-year old Yuma man on a variety of charges.

Joseph Daniel Carlon was arrested Thursday evening at about 7:30 and has been charged with Attempted Lewd Acts with a Child Under 14 years of Age , Attempted Removal of a Child Without Parental Approval , Meeting with a Minor to Commit a Sexual Act , Distributing Harmful Matter and Arranging to Meet With a Child to Commit a Sexual Act. Carlon was booked into Imperial County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bail.