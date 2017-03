Tax Rate To Go Up

If you shop in El Centro be prepared to spend a little bit more.

Effective April 1 , 2017 , the sales tax rate in El Centro will increase a half of a per cent , going from 7.75% to 8.25%. The additional half cent tax was approved by voters in November and is expected to provide the City of El Centro with additional funds for capital improvement projects. The half per cent increase will mean an extra fifty-cents on every one hundred dollars of taxable spending.