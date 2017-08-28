Excessive Heat Warning

(A heat wave has hit California)…It will be especially hot in Imperial County.

The National Weather Service says hot temperatures can be expected all week in Imperial County. They say it will be excessively hot through Wednesday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Imperial and Yuma Counties through Wednesday evening. High temperatures will hover around 114 degrees through mid-week. It is highly recommended that those who have to go out, know were the Cool Centers are located, especially the elderly and those with medical issues. A list of the Cool Centers can be found on the IID, County and Public Health websites. For those who do not have a computer can call 442-265-6777 for Cool Center information, or for a Cool Center near you, call KXO radio.