Tunnel Found Over The Weekend

(Another underground tunnel has been found)….This one does not appear to have been a drug tunnel.

It was found early Saturday morning near Otay Mesa in San Diego. Border Patrol agents were patrolling the area when they saw a group of people emerging from the brush. They pursued the group and the agents found the group trying to return to the tunnel. Part of the group was detained at the mouth of the tunnel. Others were found inside the tunnel. About 30 people were detained all together. It was determined they were all entering the United States illegally. Seven of those detained were Mexican nationals, 4 men and 3 women. The rest were Chinese Nationals, two of which were female. The US agents notified Mexican Officials, who have begun an investigation to determine who is responsible for the tunnel. Border Patrol agents say it appears the tunnel was primarily used to smuggle people.