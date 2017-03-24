Park Volunteers To Be Recognized

The City of Brawley will recognize volunteers who worked with the City to build permanent restrooms facilities at Meserve Park.

When budget constraints put he project out of reach , community members came together to make it happen. According to Brawley Mayor Sam Couchman , Brawley resident Ramon Castro of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers ( IBEW ) and Rusty Garcia , a girls softball advocate , approached the city with an idea to build the restrooms. the Imperial County Building and Construction Trades Council AFL-CIO stepped forward and took on the project which took about 11 months to complete. City crews did the trenching for sewer and utility connections as well as other site preparation work and Brawley Parks and Recreation staff helping to finish the work. Helena Chemical Company helped with a re-seeding project. The Anthony Garcia Foundation and the family of William Presley supported infield renovations.

The recognition ceremonies will take place at 10:00 A.M. at Meserve Park at J and Second Streets in Brawley.