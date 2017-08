Friday Morning Collision

(Early morning collision)…It is still under investigation.

Not many details have been made available. The two collision was reported at just before 6:00 Friday morning at Keystone Road and Highway 86. An ambulance was called to the scene, but there is no information on the extent of the injuries. The California Highway Patrol says one of the vehicles suffered major front-end damage. Brawley Fire Department, along with the CHP responded to the collision.