Smoke

(There was smoke in the air)….All over Imperial Valley, but mostly in the south end Thursday.

Several residents complained. It turns out nothing in Imperial County could be done about the smoke. It was coming from a Hay fire in Mexicali. Atmospheric condition brought the smoke across the border. Not many details were made available, but firefighters in Mexicali were able to bring the fire under control. As is the nature of haystack fires, it may smolder for a few days before the smoke completely dissipates.